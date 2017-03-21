Advertisement
Rubber Tracked Drilling Equipment
March 21, 2017
No Comments
Terramac is an innovative manufacturer of rubber tracked crawler carriers catering to the drilling industry. Our line of crawler carriers includes: the Terramac mid-sized RT9 and larger RT14 models designed for mounting drills and various support equipment, as well as the RT14R rotating model for material hauling. Terramac carriers provide low ground pressure ensuring easy access to remote drilling sites. To learn more about Terramac rubber tracked crawler carriers for drilling visit www.terramac.com or call 630-365-4800.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller .