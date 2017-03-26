Terracon Senior Engineer Climbs Ladder to Company President

As part of its executive succession plan, Terracon Consultants Inc. has named Swaminathan (Vasan) Srinivasan, P.E., its president.

“Vasan has been a large part of Terracon’s success. His drive to advance innovation in all we do, his initiative and his commitment to our employees, clients and communities makes him a highly effective leader,” says David Gaboury, P.E. “He represents the outstanding quality and dedication of the employee-owners at Terracon.”

Gaboury has served as president of Terracon since 1997 and Srinivasan succeeds him. Under Gaboury’s direction, the company has created a legacy of safety, climbed 57 spots on Engineering-News Record’s Top 500 Design Firms list and exceeded $600 million in revenues. Gaboury and Srinivasan will continue the executive transition throughout the year. Gaboury will continue as Terracon’s chairman and CEO.

As president, Srinivasan is responsible for leadership of Terracon’s operating company, including the firm’s geographical operating groups, service lines, business sectors and quality group, which provide professional services across the country.

Since joining the firm in 2007 as part of Terracon’s acquisition of H.C. Nutting, Srinivasan advanced from senior engineer to geotechnical engineering manager to division manager. His progression continued while serving as Western Operating Group manager and executive vice president. He has held a seat on the company’s board of directors since 2013, and recently served as Terracon’s chief operating officer.

“It is an exceptional honor to be entrusted with leading Terracon into the next phase of our journey as a company,” Srinivasan says. “I look forward to working together with our employee-owners to build on our strong foundation and find new, innovative ways to serve our clients, contribute to the advancement of our industry, and make a positive impact in the communities where we live and work.”

Srinivasan is a licensed professional engineer with a master’s degree in business administration from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, a master’s degree in geotechnical engineering from the University of Cincinnati, and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Among his accomplishments are leadership positions with the Geo-Institute of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Geoprofessional Business Association, and Deep Foundations Institute. He has served as an adjunct faculty member at Cincinnati State College, authored several technical papers, and delivered presentations on numerous geotechnical engineering topics.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 3,500 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical and materials services from more than 130 offices with services in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 32nd on Engineering News-Record’s list of Top 500 Design Firms. For more information, visit www.terracon.com.