First Grader’s Dream Turns into 1,166 Water Wells

Ryan’s Well Foundation is celebrating 20 years of water well drilling for the poorest regions of the developing world and has no plans to slow down. Nearly 1 million lives have been impacted in 16 countries with 1,166 water projects installed and 1,245 latrines completed to date. The foundation hopes to triple that impact over the next twenty years.

“We couldn’t do it without the help of all the compassionate contributions coming in from around the world, along with the local partners in each region, which makes it not only possible to provide clean water, but also sanitation and hygiene education,” says Ryan Hreljac, who founded the organization as a young boy.

Hreljac was startled to learn in his first grade class that not all children could simply get a drink from the drinking fountain as he could. He says his world changed in that moment and he was inspired to do something. He began speaking to groups of people and asking for donation. “We’ve been digging wells ever since.”

Ending the world’s water crisis is Hreljac’s passion. While his initial vision of funding a well was likely considered unattainable for a young child, he found a way.

Dollar-for-dollar Ryan’s Well is one of the world’s most significantly impactful charities. For every $10 donated, one deserving human is provided access to fresh, clean water for many years. Ryan’s story has been featured in many publications and on shows including Oprah, CNN, Wayne Dyer and Readers Digest. For more information, visit www.ryanswell.ca.