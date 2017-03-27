Product of the Week

AMS PowerProbe Drilling Rigs

AMS
March 27, 2017
Reprints
No Comments

AMS PowerProbe direct-push drilling rigs are used primarily for environmental and geotechnical drilling, but can be used in other industries such as mining and agriculture. Each PowerProbe is equipped with a direct push hammer and most can be equipped with augering capabilities. The 9400 and 9500 Series PowerProbes can be equipped with an optional SPT Hammer and CPT DownFeed Control for geotechnical applications. AMS manufactures a full line of tooling to complement each rig. www.ams-samplers.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Classifieds

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.