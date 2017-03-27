AMS PowerProbe Drilling Rigs
March 27, 2017
AMS PowerProbe direct-push drilling rigs are used primarily for environmental and geotechnical drilling, but can be used in other industries such as mining and agriculture. Each PowerProbe is equipped with a direct push hammer and most can be equipped with augering capabilities. The 9400 and 9500 Series PowerProbes can be equipped with an optional SPT Hammer and CPT DownFeed Control for geotechnical applications. AMS manufactures a full line of tooling to complement each rig. www.ams-samplers.com
