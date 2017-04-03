Hunke Manufacturing Pump Hoists

Hunke Manufacturing is a specialist in the manufacturing of water well servicing equipment, including custom designed pump hoist units. Models include: R2, 3T, 4T, 5T, 6T, 8T, 10T, 11T, 12T, R12, R15, R20, R36 and 50T. Hunke has been operating under the Hunke brand since 2012, when the Hunke group purchased the company formerly known as Smeal Manufacturing. The company touts its products’ dependability and durability. The Hunke dealer network consists of 30 individual, independent companies, located throughout the U.S. Models range from 2,000 pounds to 120,000 pounds lift capacity. www.hunkemfg.com