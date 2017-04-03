FGWA Holding Fundraiser for Injured Soldiers, Families

The Florida Ground Water Association (FGWA) is holding its annual charity golf tournament benefiting Operation Helping Hand on May 11 at Hawk’s Landing Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

"We are anticipating about 80 or more golfers this year and our hope is to continue to partner with businesses to make this year another successful event," says Danielle Jessup, FGWA executive director.

The FGWA Bob Caswell Memorial Golf Tournament raises approximately $3,500 each year, for a total donation of more than $25,000 since the start of the charity event. With the support the association has been able to provide assistance for injured active duty military patients and families.

The FGWA welcomes any and all businesses and organizations to participate and sponsor the event. FGWA says it would like to thank those who participate in the tournament as well as our sponsors, including its title sponsor, Goulds Water Technology.

The format for the tournament is a four-player scramble. Prizes include longest drive, longest Putt and closest to the pin, in addition to the winning team. Lunch, donated beer and a sponsored beverage cart are available for registered players. More information about the tournament, including online registration and sponsorships can be found at www.fgwa.org//annual-convention-trade-show.