DFI Treating 5 Women to Conference on Deep Foundations

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust and the DFI Women in Deep Foundations Committee are awarding five grants of $1,750. They will go to women involved in design and/or construction of deep foundations toward attendance at the DFI’s 42nd Annual Conference on Deep Foundations in New Orleans, Oct. 24-27. The grant includes free conference registration and covers related expenses for attending the conference.

The grant recipients will be featured in “Deep Foundations” magazine and recognized at the Women in Deep Foundations Committee's networking reception, as well as the awards banquet during the conference.

The DFI Women in Deep Foundations Committee is comprised of women and men who are advocates for retaining women in the deep foundations industry. The goal is to foster greater success and interest of professional women in the industry by promoting networking events, endorsing outreach and building mentoring relationships.

To apply, visit http://www.dfi.org/trust/programs.asp?widf. The deadline for the application is May 15.

The DFI is an international association of contractors, engineers, academics and suppliers in the deep foundations industry with more than 3,300 members worldwide. For more information about the Deep Foundations Institute, visit www.dfi.org.