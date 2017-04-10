Product of the Week

A.Y. McDonald Telescoping Curb Box

AY McDonald
April 10, 2017
A.Y. McDonald’s new Telescoping Curb Box allows a 36-inch adjustability range, leading to a decrease in inventory, easy installation and flexibility in the field. The curb box is also adaptable as it comes with a small arch and 1½- or 2-inch NPT threads for ¾- to 2-inch Minneapolis-style curb stop threads. The telescoping curb box is made of non-corrosive materials and has a repairable top section with repairable parts available. The series includes a total of 14 products, ranging from $56.70 to $153.43. www.aymcdonald.com

