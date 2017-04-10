Colorado School of Mines Introduces New Safety Training Tool

The Colorado School of Mines (CSM) is integrating the Mobilize Rescue System into its Energy, Mining and Construction Industry Safety Program (EMCIS). The new technology enables bystanders, even without training, to manage medical emergencies such as severe bleeding, allergic reactions, cardiac arrest and more.

“We are trying to impart the idea that acting in the event of an injury improves the chances of a person surviving. Students retain far more information when they perform a hands-on activity rather than traditional didactic instruction. Incorporating Mobilize Rescue Systems into our training allows us to get students out of their seats and work the problem,” says Collin Smith, director of operations at the Colorado School of Mines’ EMCIS program.

Since 1998, the EMCIS has trained more than 2,500 students, primarily in the western United States. As the central location for safety and health training, the EMCIS is constantly on the lookout for safety innovations that take into consideration the unique challenges faced by the mining industry.

“We have a very limited amount of time allotted during our trainings to teach First Aid and retention is improved when students have a hands-on experience. This makes the Mobilize system a very valuable tool for us,” says Clancy Harman, the mine rescue coordinator for the EMCIS program.

The Mobilize Rescue System includes the knowledge and equipment necessary for employees to intervene during a crisis. The knowledge comes in the format of an interactive, diagnostic app that corresponds exactly to the modern medical supplies included in each unit. By following the prompts on the app, an immediate responder can assess the problem, and learn in real-time how to manage the emergency.

To learn more, visit www.mines.edu.