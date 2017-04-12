Flomatic Expands Ball Check Valve Offering

Flomatic Corporation’s new Model 408S6 Ball Check Valve meets AWWA standard C508 check valve flanged to flanged lay lengths. Its features a 316 stainless steel body and access port. The valve is designed to meet demanding wastewater and storm water pumping applications. It is available in a 4-inch size and other sizes will be available in the future. The Model 408S6 meets the standards as set forth in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2014 — “American Iron and Steel (AIS).”

Flomatic also offers other Ball Checks Valve models — 208, 408 and 508 — for a variety of applications. They are available in sizes ranging from 1 inch to 14 inches and are manufactured in cast iron, ductile iron, and optional 316 stainless steel and PVC. The valves are flow efficient and have virtually no maintenance, Flomatic says.

Flomatic Corporation, located in Glens Falls, N.Y., is a manufacturer of valves primarily for domestic and municipal water and wastewater applications. Forrest S. White founded the company in 1933 in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. as the White Flomatic Corporation. At that time, the main products that the valve company manufactured were bronze check valves, regulators and hot water circulators for industrial and domestic heating. Wilbur C. Rice became the president in 1962, when a program to modernize the plant and machinery began and the focus turned strictly to water and wastewater valves. To learn more, go to www.flomatic.com.