2017 DFI Ben C. Gerwick Award Recipient Announced

Robert B. Bittner, P.E., a past president of the Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) and president of Bittner-Shen Consulting Engineers, is the recipient of the 2017 Ben C. Gerwick Award. Bittner is being recognized for his 46-year career and body of work in the marine foundations industry. The award and a lecture by Bittner are being presented at DFI’s SuperPile '17 Conference in Coronado, Calif. A portion of the proceeds from this event benefit the DFI Educational Trust Scholarship Fund.

The focus of Bittner's work has been on minimizing construction costs through the design and development of innovative methods and equipment for marine construction projects. The techniques have been employed on the construction of major bridges, immersed tube tunnels, ocean outfalls and intakes, marine terminals, offshore structures, and locks and dams worldwide.

Bittner is a member of the National Academy of Construction and ASCE. He is also a member of The Beavers and recipient of the organization’s Engineering Award 2006 for Outstanding Achievement in Heavy Engineering Construction. He was chair of the DFI Marine Foundations Committee from 2003 to 2008, and editor of “Deep Marine Foundations – A Perspective on the Design and Construction of Deep Marine Foundations,” published by DFI in June 2009. Bittner earned his undergraduate degree in civil Engineering and his master’s degree in construction management from Stanford University.

The Ben C. Gerwick Award for Innovation in the Design and Construction of Marine Foundations was established in 2008 to recognize the innovative spirit of Ben C. Gerwick and his contribution to the marine foundation industry over his 62-year professional career as a contractor, educator and construction engineer. The award encourages and recognizes innovation in the marine foundation industry. Recipients are selected by the DFI Marine Foundations Committee.

