New SJE-Rhombus Alarm Designed for Water Systems

SJE-Rhombus is introducing a new solar-powered alarm for water applications. The Tank Alert Solar Alarm was developed with seasonal homes, remote cabins and system retrofitting in mind.

It is powered by a rechargeable battery via 12 VDC, 10 watt solar panel. Lithium Ion batteries provide backup power. The unit must be installed in a location with adequate sunlight for solar charging. When an alarm condition occurs, the beacon will illuminate and the horn will activate. The horn can be silenced with the test/silence push button. Once the condition is cleared, the alarm will automatically reset. In full alarm, the unit will run for approximately 24 hours. An idle unit without any solar charging will run for approximately five days.

The Tank Alert Solar alarm features a NEMA 4x indoor/outdoor rated enclosure with integral mounting tabs for convenient installation and padlock-able latch for added safety. Colored LED indicators display power on, reverse battery polarity and battery charging. Models are available with or without 20-foot SJE SignalMaster control float for high or low level applications. A two-year limited warranty on the alarm package includes the alarm, float and solar panel. A one-year limited warranty is available on Lithium Ion batteries.

SJE-Rhombus is a control solutions provider with 40 years of expertise in pump controls for a wide variety of residential, commercial, municipal, industrial and agricultural applications. Based in Detroit Lakes, Minn., SJE-Rhombus does business globally from seven locations across the U.S. and Asia. SJE-Rhombus is a 100-percent employee-owned, privately held company. To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com.