DFI Accepting Scholarship Applications for Next School Year

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, is accepting online applications for its At-Large Scholarship program and the Michael L. Condon Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund for the upcoming academic year.

Applications for both scholarships are being accepted from until May 15. Awards will be announced no later than July 15. Applications and eligibility and submission requirements are online at www.dfitrust.org.

Several At-Large Scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 each are being awarded in 2017. They can be used for funding tuition, fees, books and/or living expenses. Applicants must be enrolled full time in a U.S. college or university; be pursuing a graduate or undergraduate degree in an accredited civil, geotechnical engineering or related deep foundations curriculum or an undergraduate degree in construction management; have a minimum 3.0 GPA; and demonstrate an interest in the deep foundations industry and financial need.

The Michael L. Condon Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund will award one $5,000 scholarship in in 2017, which can be used for funding tuition, fees, books, and/or educational living expenses. The scholarship is available to full-time students pursuing a graduate or undergraduate degree in civil engineering and attending one of the following colleges: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly Pomona, Montana Tech, Oregon State University, San Diego State University, Santa Clara University, University of California-Davis, Washington State University, University of Colorado-Boulder and Virginia Tech. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and demonstrate an interest in the deep foundations industry and financial need.

The Michael L. Condon Scholarship Fund was established in 2015 with a generous donation from Condon-Johnson & Associates, totaling $100,000. The fund honors the late Michael "Mike" Condon, co-founder of Condon-Johnson & Associates, for his contributions to the deep foundations industry.

The DFI is an international association of contractors, engineers, academics and suppliers in the deep foundations industry with more than 3,300 members worldwide. For more information about the Deep Foundations Institute, visit www.dfi.org.