Longtime Geotechnical Engineer Honored by ASCE

James D. Hussin, P.E., has been selected to receive the Wallace Hayward Baker Award from the American Society of Civil Engineers’ (ASCE) Geo-Institute. The award was presented by Garry H. Gregory, Ph.D., P.E., D.GE, president of the Geo-Institute, on March 13 at the Geo-Frontiers 2017 conference in Orlando, Fla.

Hussin has more than 35 years of experience in geotechnical engineering and construction. He joined Hayward Baker Inc. in 1984 as a senior project engineer and in 1992 became chief engineer in the company’s Tampa, Fla, office. In 2002, he was appointed a director at Hayward Baker Inc., and in 2015 he was named a director at Keller Foundations LLC, Hayward Baker’s parent company.

“We are delighted that the Geo-Institute has recognized Jim’s expertise and outstanding contributions to the ground improvement field. Through his efforts, ground improvement technologies have made great strides in the United States in terms of their practical application,” says John Rubright, president of Keller North America.

Hussin is cited for his “extraordinary contributions to the ground improvement industry through development of soil mixing technologies and the creative application of Vibro ground improvement” in the North American construction industry.

Hussin has participated in a number of large, challenging ground improvement projects across the United States, often involving multiple techniques. Among them are ground improvement for the Steel Creek Dam at the Savannah River Plant in South Carolina, the Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia, the LNG Import Terminal in Puerto Rico, U.S. Highway 1 at Jewfish Creek in Florida, the Wando Terminal in South Carolina, several Cape Canaveral Airforce Station launch pads, and the Herbert Hoover Dike in Florida

Hussin’s work has made a significant contribution to the practical design and construction of many types of ground modification systems. He is the author of more than 20 published papers pertaining to ground improvement, grouting and geotechnical engineering.

The Wallace Hayward Baker Award was established in 2000 by the Geo-Institute of the American Society of Civil Engineers. The award is given in recognition of creative and innovative contributions in the field of ground modification. Emphasis is placed on the resourceful development of new technologies, or the creative application of existing technologies, to achieve performance not previously demonstrated in the ground modification field.

Hayward Baker has worked in ground modification and site improvement for 60 years, and offers a range of foundation support and rehabilitation services. For more information, visit www.haywardbaker.com.