Bit Brokers Distributing Valco Bits
April 17, 2017
Bit Brokers International is an official distributor of Valco tricone bits. Valco tricone bits are designed with high quality and competitive pricing in mind. They are available in both mill tooth and TCI, and in sealed bearing, air bearing and open bearing. Bit Brokers opened for business in 1988. The company offers product lines of newly manufactured rotary tricone drill bits, new/unused surplus tricones, hammer bits, rebuilt tricones, custom-built hole openers, drag bits, cutters, adapter subs and stabilizers. www.bitbrokers.com
