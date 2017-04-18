LB 24-270 Rig Takes on German Port Piling Project

A project is underway to expand the container terminal in Germany’s Port of Gernsheim to meet modern requirements. The work includes the installation of a new gantry crane, the construction of storage spaces for cooling containers and the modernization of the complete storage spaces and roadways. The port will also be equipped for the handling of dangerous goods. The total investment volume amounts to approximately 150 billion Euros.

Foundation work for the port expansion is being carried out by the German deep foundation company PST Spezialtiefbau Süd. The contractor is using a Liebherr LB 24-270 drilling rig to install around 270 piles with lengths of up to15.5 meters and diameters of about 900 millimeters in soil consisting mainly of sand and gravel.

An important aspect of the task is that the port operations must be ensured at all times. Further challenges are presented through drilling work that must partially be carried out with water injection, as well as the drilling out of old port equipment such as the quay wall, steel beams or old anchors.

A distinctive advantage of the LB 24-270 is its smooth and precise control. This is especially important due to the low positional tolerance of the piles. Moreover, the drilling rig has low noise emission and, thanks to its compact dimensions, it can be quickly set up.

With a weight of approximately 76 tons, the LB 24-270 is equipped with a 320 kW (429 horsepower) diesel engine. One technical advantage of the rig is its rope crowd system with 32 tons of pull force.

The drilling rig is fitted with the BAT rotary drive from Liebherr, which provides a torque of 270 kNm. Features include the automatic torque regulation, continuous speed optimization and four electronically-adjustable speed ranges. Further benefits of the rotary drive are its simple assembly and low maintenance requirements.

