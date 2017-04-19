Terra Sonic Welcomes New President

Terra Sonic International has announced the appointment of Vincent J. Trotta to company president.

"Vince Trotta's unique career path, beginning with design engineering and product development, added to his extensive domestic and international sales management and market development successes, combined with his recent experience with a key player in the drilling industry, makes him a perfect fit to lead and drive Terra Sonic International into an incredibly exciting future,” says Rudolph John Lehman, CEO of Terra Sonic International. “Sonic Technology is the wave of the future and Vince is ideally suited to help Terra Sonic achieve that future."

Trotta comes to Terra Sonic with an extensive background in engineering, product development, sales and management. He also served as president director, PT of GE Lokomotif Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia. He spent 19 years at GE, where he started as an electrical engineer with GE Transportation Systems and worked his way up to general manager, South American operations, headquartered in Brazil.

From there, Trotta moved to GE Aircraft Engines where he focused on market development driving Six Sigma productivity projects for the 150-member global sales team. He was later named general manager, global component repair and accessories for GE Aircraft Engines. He continued his career at GE, serving as sales integration leader for GE Inspection Technologies. He was ultimately named general manager of China operations in Shanghai.

After serving as western sales director at Keystone Automotive Operations, Trotta was named director, global sales operations, product management and marketing, and later director of sales for North America for Boart Longyear, headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Terra Sonic International, based in Marietta, Ohio, is a leading maker and servicer of sonic drilling rigs and services. To learn more, visit www.terrasonicinternational.com.