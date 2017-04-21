SolarPAK Pump System Now Features Helical Rotor Pumps

The new FhotonTM HR SolarPAK System from Franklin Electric Co. Inc. features helical rotor pumps. The helical rotor pump — sometimes called a progressive cavity or positive displacement pump — generates substantial water pressure at lower flows, providing water even during times of indirect sunlight.

Since less energy is required, the Fhoton HR SolarPAK utilizes a minimum number of solar panels, making it ideal for applications with flexible water volume requirements such as supplying water to holding tanks for use in livestock watering, rural water supply supplementation, remote cabins and small irrigation systems. The system is cULus- and UL-approved, and available in 3 and 7 gpm flow rates with a power rating of 0.75 horsepower.

The Fhoton SolarPAK System features a Franklin Electric submersible pump and motor, and the Fhoton solar controller in one package. It is designed to deliver results in remote areas where delivering water is impractical due to the availability of electricity. It is also useful for homeowners that simply want to conserve energy. The catalyst behind the new system, the Fhoton solar controller, features a compact modular design, providing installation flexibility for the contractor. For added durability, it includes a IP66, NEMA 4 enclosure that protects against wildlife, insects, dust and weather. The controller includes diagnostic features and built-in protection from potential harmful conditions including: surge, underload (dry run), overvoltage, locked pump, open and short circuit, overheated controller, and reverse polarity.

Franklin Electric says most locations around the world have ample sunlight to run a solar pumping system, and given the fact that solar panels are increasingly more cost effective, there is immediate value for contractors to install highly efficient systems. The technology is still new to many, which is why the entire solar package of panels, pump, motor, and controller/drive are supported by Franklin’s team of field service engineers. In addition, contractors can become a Franklin certified solar contractor, which helps them identify market trends, selling tips and become a solar pumping expert.

Franklin Electric offers an array of systems and components for moving water and automotive fuels. It serves residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial and municipal customers around the world. For more information, visit www.franklin-electric.com.