Bay Shore Systems TR40

Bay Shore Systems’ compact TR40 can be configured in several mast and Kelly bar formats, allowing drilling contractors to use it for a variety of headroom conditions and drilling depths. Depths from 30 to 80 feet can be drilled depending on variable mast configuration. The drilling rig weights less than 60,000 pounds with a rotary torque of 40,000 foot-pounds, as shown on a 15-ton excavator. If drillers desire more reach, they can increase excavator size up to 35 tons. www.bayshoresystems.com