DrillingWorld Hollow Stem Augers

DrillingWorld is now manufacturing new sizes of 2-Key hollow stem augers, including the following sizes: 3¾ Standard, 3¾ HD, 4¼ XHD, 6¼ Standard, 6¼ HD, 6¼ XHD, 8¼ HD. The company manufactures in the U.S. from domestic steel. DrillingWorld has been supplying drilling tools for the past 27 years. Founded in 1985 by David Moran, DrillingWorld has grown from a one-man operation servicing local drillers, to a worldwide company servicing more than 12,000 customers both international and domestic. DrillingWorld manufacturers hydraulic drill motors, auger teeth, extensions, bullet teeth, environmental tools, auger bolts, basket traps. www.drillingworld.com