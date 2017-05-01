Product of the Week

DrillingWorld Hollow Stem Augers

DrillingWorld
May 1, 2017
DrillingWorld is now manufacturing new sizes of 2-Key hollow stem augers, including the following sizes: 3¾  Standard, 3¾  HD, 4¼  XHD, 6¼  Standard, 6¼  HD, 6¼  XHD, 8¼ HD. The company manufactures in the U.S. from domestic steel. DrillingWorld has been supplying drilling tools for the past 27 years. Founded in 1985 by David Moran, DrillingWorld has grown from a one-man operation servicing local drillers, to a worldwide company servicing more than 12,000 customers both international and domestic. DrillingWorld manufacturers hydraulic drill motors, auger teeth, extensions, bullet teeth, environmental tools, auger bolts, basket traps. www.drillingworld.com

