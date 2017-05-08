CSI Water Treatment Sidekick

CSI Water Treatment has introduced the Sidekick single-tank aeriation filter with features designed to eliminate typical aeration filters that plug up and fail. Air is injected into the top of the tank, converting ferrous iron to ferric iron after untreated water has passed through the control valve, preventing the control valve from fouling with iron, thus eliminating dried up seals, jammed pistons and other issues associated with iron buildup. The Sidekick helps lessen service calls and is compatible with any well pump system. Simple 9-volt battery backup keeps the electronic meter active and will motor the control valve to shut-off position if in regeneration during power failure. www.csiwater.com