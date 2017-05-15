SunRotor SR-4 Submersible Solar Pump
The SunRotor SR-4 solar pump is a helical rotor pump that can produce 4 gallons per minute and has a total dynamic head limit of 150 feet. It is primarily used for agricultural/livestock watering, drip irrigation and remote dwellings where there is no other source of power. With a SunRotor Powerpack, AC/generators can be used, or batteries if 24-hour production are needed. A five-year warranty (two-year full, three-year pro-rated) is available on all SunRotor products. Solar Power & Pump Co. is the parent distributor company for SunRotor brand solar pump products. Solar Power & Pump is a specialty distributor focused on providing solar powered water pumping systems. The company has nearly 20 years of solar pump system design experience from its most senior designers. www.sunrotor.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller .