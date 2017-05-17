Drilling Rig Manufacturer Demo Sets New Drilling Record

In a recent demonstration utilizing its SmartROC series of crawler drilling rigs, Atlas Copco says it set an industry record for drills of its class. The initial goal of the demo was to drill 100 meters in less than two hours using less than 40 liters of fuel. The SmartROC T40 model got the job done in one hour and 53 minutes, using just 34.5 liters of fuel.

Hole straightness of the five holes drilled during the test was 90 percent. That translates to 18 of every 20 drill meters being perfectly straight. Atlas Copco touts SmartROC technology not just for its economical productivity, but its high precision, saying an industry standard for similar drilling would be about 16 gallons.

Atlas Copco conducted the initial SmartROC experiment in Sweden under controlled conditions to ensure that results could be repeated by others. “We wanted to create a simple test that anyone in the world could duplicate,” says Atlas Copco Global Product Manager Mats Birkestål. “The undeniable results show just how well the tough SmartROC performs.”

SmartROC T35 or T40 operators are now being offered their own chance to prove the results or to attempt to beat the record. Drillers can view and share results on the leaderboard link on www.mostfuelefficient.com.

The SmartROC drilling rigs features an engine and compressor that speed self-adjust according to demand. This means the rig calls upon its 225 horsepower engine to produce only as much energy as is needed during the drilling process, saving cost of operation. Operators can adjust flushing air volume and dust collector fan speed to match demand rather than running them at full power unnecessarily.

Atlas Copco, based in Stockholm, serves segments ranging from compressors and air treatment systems to construction, mining and drilling equipment. The company, founded in 1873, has more than 39,800 employees worldwide and operates in more than 170 countries. Atlas Copco in North America operates in more than 109 locations and employs more than 4,500 people in the U.S. For more information, visit www.atlascopco.us.