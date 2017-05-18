New Global Training Program from Boart Longyear

A new global training program for drilling supervisors, drillers, driller assistants, mechanics, welders, manufacturing employees and other front-line employees has been launched by Boart Longyear. The training is based on the Australian Resources and Infrastructure Industry training requirements, the United States Mine Safety and Health Administration standards, and the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety standards, customized for Boart Longyear rigs, equipment and tooling. The training includes classroom and on-the-job training, health and safety guidance documents, standard work procedures, online training, and detailed assessments for certification of competency.

“Safety is our top priority, and we are excited to launch our new training program globally,” says Boart Longyear Vice President of Environment, Health, Safety and Training James Chalmers. “The training incorporates Boart Longyear standards and industry best practices and uses a combination of techniques to ensure understanding and comprehension. This training program is another demonstration of Boart Longyear’s commitment to our employees, customers and the communities in which we operate.”

The program includes a drilling supervisor training designed to give supervisors coaching and tools to succeed in their positions. Supervisors lead more than 75 percent of the workforce within Boart Longyear. The company says their influence in environment, health, safety and training is critical to employees’ and clients’ safety and success. From workbook exercises, interactive activities, real-life situational examples and guided discussions, each supervisor is given an opportunity to grow in their position from both an operational and safety perspective.

The training will be tracked and reportable online through the company’s learning management system. The system tracks individual training and competencies, and includes more than 20 online training modules on topics such as hazard and risk awareness, field level risk assessment, incident reporting and investigation, and distracted driving.

Boart Longyear, based in Salt Lake City, touts itself as the world’s leading provider of drilling services and equipment, and performance tooling for the mining industry. The company has more than 9,000 employees worldwide, manufactures equipment in six global factories, and sells to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.boartlongyear.com.