New SJE-Rhombus Manufacturer’s Representative in Michigan

SJE-Rhombus has named Sales Service Plus Inc. as the new manufacturer’s representative for its standard control product line in Michigan.

Sales Service Plus Inc. was formed in 1990 through the merger of Sales Service and Sales Plus. It roots trace back to 1932. Sales Service Plus is a plumbing and heating manufacturers’ representative that operates out of a 30,000-square-foot warehouse facility in Plymouth, Mich.

The company employs 12 outside sales, inside sales and warehouse employees. The outside sales team at Sales Service Plus. has more than 150 years of combined experience. In addition to the growing sales and warehouse operation, Sales Service Plus offers a delivery truck service for the convenience of their customers. The company delivers products all over the state, from Detroit to Grand Rapids.

In addition to representing SJE-Rhombus control products, Sales Service Plus’ line card includes Aquatic, Chemique, Clarus Environ- mental, CTS Flange, Decolav, Flint & Walling, Hot Box, Korky, Mr. Steam, NOMACO, NORMA Group, PHD Manufacturing, Raychem, Reed, Stockham, Thrift, Topp Industries, Ward Manufacturing, Watts and Zoeller Company.

SJE-Rhombus is a control solutions provider, with 40 years of expertise in pump controls for a wide variety of residential, commercial, municipal, industrial and agricultural applications. Based in Detroit Lakes, Minn., SJE-Rhombus does business globally from seven locations across the U.S. and Asia. SJE-Rhombus is a 100-percent employee-owned, privately held company. To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com.