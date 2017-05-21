Water-Right Welcomes New Associate Brand Manager

Water-Right has hired Kira Jankowski as its new associate brand manager.

“I am looking forward to working with the Water-Right team to ensure our brands maintain a presence with our audiences,” Jankowski says. “Using marketing strategies to educate and support customers is important in maintaining Water-Right’s mission.”

Jankowski is responsible for upholding Water-Right’s positive brand image and long-term strategy, as well as supporting the company’s marketing strategies and creative campaigns for wholesale distribution, commercial, industrial, and private label segments.

Jankowski has a wide range of professional marketing experience in various industrial industries including transportation and injection molding. She spent more than four years as an independent marketing and design consultant for local Wisconsin businesses.

Water-Right has been manufacturing water treatment systems for residential and commercial applications since 1963. They support a factory-trained, nationwide network of water treatment professionals, wholesalers and distributors, including a growing international market. Water-Right manufactures all of its products in the U.S. For more information, go to www.water-rightgroup.com.