Drillform Debuts New Service Rig Catwalk

Drillform Technical Services Ltd. has announced the availability of the new Bulldog ST710 Service Rig Catwalk, the latest offering in Drillform's comprehensive Bulldog product line. The company also recently released a product video featuring its longer performing ST820 Service Rig Catwalk.

The Bulldog ST710 is a base model pneumatic service rig pipe handler, based on Drillform's more robust ST820 model. The ST710 accommodates rig floor heights ranging from 7 to 12 feet to increase speed and efficiency of tubular handling, while improving safety for rig personnel. Sporting adjustable pipe racks that can accommodate up to 15,000 pounds each, the ST710 is designed for easy transport, tow-ability and setup. It is also available in a SKID version with deck heights beginning at 24 inches.

"While our ST820 model offers the most functionality and performs the most comprehensive pipe handling tasks, we have now introduced the ST710 as a lower priced alternative. It runs on rig air and fits a smaller range of rig floor heights, but is also available in skid and towable versions. Most importantly, the ST710 improves service rig tubular handling efficiency and its enhanced safety features reduce LTIs," says Tracie Reed, Drillform's vice president of business development.

Recognizing that it can be a challenge to fully envision functionality and design through pictures and spec sheets alone, a recently produced Drillform video presents a simulation of the ST820's automated functionality and increased safety features.

Drillform says its service rig catwalk family is a particularly useful fit for rental companies who provide support and products for well service companies. Drillform is actively seeking field placement in a number of regions across North America.

Drillform Technical Services Ltd. is an ISO 9000 specialty drilling equipment designer and manufacturing company, established in 2010 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Drillform specializes in automation, safety and reliability with a product suite that includes top drives, hydraulic pipe handling equipment and service rig catwalks. To learn more, visit www.drillform.com.