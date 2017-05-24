New Vermeer Mud Reclaimer Cuts HDD Costs

The new R250C reclaimer from Vermeer is a modular mud reclaimer that can be paired with a variety of directional drills, trailers, pit pumps and gensets on a jobsite. It marks the latest expansion of Vermeer’s fluid management lineup. Its design helps reduce the costs associated with horizontal directional drilling (HDD) projects. It is equipped with a 45-degree manifold, a balanced elliptical shaker motion and scaled shaker deck, as well as several serviceability features to help increase overall productivity.

“The importance of an efficient flow of quality drilling fluid throughout an HDD job cannot be understated,” says Patrick Robinson, Vermeer commercial business manager for Pipeline. “With the R250C reclaimer, HDD crews can help reduce the sand content in the mud."

The 45-degree outlet manifold on the Vermeer R250C reclaimer, combined with the use of the suction breakers, separates sand and course silt efficiently. The cones deliver a consistent performance of reducing solids.

The Vermeer R250C reclaimer's balanced elliptical shaker motion delivers the same motion every time with the center of gravity balanced on the motors to carry lower gravity solids, such as clay, over the shaker screens. This motion produces slightly drier cuttings and reduces the mesh size to help increase overall screen life and flow. Clay swelling is also diminished as a result, and the recycling process is more consistent.

The two-deck shaker design of the R250C reclaimer provides a first-cut shaker bed area of 32 square feet and a second cut area of 18 square feet. The scaled shaker deck features a proportioned double-deck shaker that gives access and visibility to the bottom deck without sacrificing overall screen square footage. The 360-degree working deck gives the operator access to all sides of the shaker for easy washing and screen changes. Also, all pumps, electrical motors and pressure washer are located on one side of the machine for ease in accessing and servicing components.

With a processing rate of 520 gpm and a recommended consumption rate of 250 gpm, the Vermeer R250C reclaimer is best paired with drills in the 100,000 pounds class.

