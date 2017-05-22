Foremost DR-40
The DR-40 dual rotary drilling rig handles casing up to 40 inches in diameter. It is useful in large-diameter construction and industrial water well applications. Standard configurations include tracked undercarriage or crane carrier with deck engine and onboard air compressor. Since acquiring the Dual Rotary technology from Barber Industries in 1993, Foremost has continually updated, refined and expanded the DR line with the goal of enhancing its functionality and extending its range of applications. Today, Foremost offers several DR models, designed with safety, productivity and profitability across a variety of drilling activities in mind. www.foremost.ca
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller .