International Society for Micropiles Welcomes New Chairman

Geotechnical construction firm Geo-Foundations Contractors has named Dan MacLean the new chairman of the International Society for Micropiles (ISM). He succeeds Allen W. Cadden of Schnabel Engineering.

ISM is an international association of people involved in the design, construction, research/development and instruction/promotion of micropile technology. It provides a forum for debate, advice, problem-solving and support to micropile specialists and non-specialists around the world. ISM is considered a center of knowledge for the development, advancement and promotion of micropile technology.

MacLean is business development manager at the regional office of Geo-Foundations Contractors located in Acton, Ontario, Canada. An engineer with more than 15 years of experience, he worked as a project manager for Geo-Foundations following his graduation from college. In 2004, he left the construction side of the geotechnical industry to enter the supply side with Con-Tech Systems Ltd., as an engineer. In 2014, he became president of Con-Tech Systems Ltd. before rejoining Geo-Foundations in 2016.

In addition to his new chairman position with ISM, MacLean is a member of the International Association of Foundation Drilling (ADSC). He is also a member of the Deep Foundations Institute (DFI), Canadian Geotechnical Society, Canadian Dam Association and the Professional Engineers of Ontario.

MacLean has served as chairman of the ADSC/DFI Micropile Committee, and technical chairman for both the ISM in Krakow, Poland (2014), and Vancouver, Canada (2017). He was also part of the PTI committee for the latest rewrite of the “Recommendations for Pre-Stressed Rock and Soil Anchors” document.

MacLean is currently the research chairman and a national board member of the ADSC. In 2010 and 2013, he was the recipient of the ADSC President’s Award in recognition of his efforts on behalf of the association.

MacLean has spoken at numerous conferences, with most of his presentations focusing on the topics of micropiles and anchor earth retention. He is a graduate of Queen’s University with a degree in mining engineering.

Geo-Foundations Contractors, a division of Keller Canada, provides a full range of ground engineering techniques and solutions related to earth retention, foundation support, ground improvement and ground treatment. Formed in 2001, Geo-Foundations Contractors was acquired by Keller in 2012. To learn more, visit www.geo-foundations.com.