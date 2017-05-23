New Tapped Valves from Flomatic

Flomatic Corporation has announced the launch of its tapped valves. They feature a patented variable frequency drive (VFD) design made from an unleaded bronze body with tappings of 1/8 and ¼ inches for a wide variety of water well accessories.

The A, B and C taps are designed to allow for easy connection of the pressure switch, pressure gauges and other types of accessories. The valves have low head loss and noiseless operation. They have extra-large bosses that give more threads to ensure the fitting is secure.

The design eliminates the issue of threading the fittings too far into the body and interfering with the poppet. The new tapped valve poppet design does not allow any interference with the poppet operation. All internal parts are made from corrosion-resistant materials and have a durable, high-strength design. The valve can be installed in either horizontal or vertical piping installations.

Flomatic Corporation, located in Glens Falls, N.Y., is a manufacturer of valves primarily for domestic and municipal water and wastewater applications. Forrest S. White founded the company in 1933 in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. as the White Flomatic Corporation. At that time, the main products that the valve company manufactured were bronze check valves, regulators and hot water circulators for industrial and domestic heating. Wilbur C. Rice became the president in 1962, when a program to modernize the plant and machinery began and the focus turned strictly to water and wastewater valves. To learn more, go to www.flomatic.com.