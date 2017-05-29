Lancaster Pump VARIOspeed Constant Pressure Booster Systems
May 29, 2017
Lancaster Pump’s VARIOspeed Simplex Constant Pressure Booster Systems are designed with installation and maintenance in mind. They are intended for larger residential and commercial applications where elevation is a concern or sufficient main pressure is not available. Their space-sensitive design includes a wide-capacity range from 10 to 150 gpm. The VARIOspeed controller regulates the speed of the pump to precisely match system demand, decreasing energy usage and allowing for reduced tank size. www.lancasterpump.com
