Laval Underground Surveys R-CAM XLT
The Laval Underground Surveys R-CAM 1000 XLT borehole camera now features a state-of-the-art, solid-state DVR that records to either 16 GB of internal storage or to an expandable USB flash drive. The R-CAM also includes a built-in microphone for recording voice overlays. New, more efficient LEDs has increased the side-view light output of the R-CAM XLT by nearly 5 times, while down-view light output has increased nearly three times. In certain situations, too much light can be a hindrance rather than an asset. The R-CAM XLT features two low light settings designed to allow users to select the right level of illumination. LEDs are shock proof, and long lasting, providing approximately 5,000 hours of use. The borehole camera is equipped with two cameras in a single housing, each with a wide-angle lens, for viewing downhole and side view images in water wells or boreholes. www.lavalunderground.com
