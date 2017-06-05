Goulds Makes Factory School Training Available from Anywhere

A wide range of online WebEx training for water industry professionals is being offered as a part of Goulds Water Technology’s (GWT) third quarter Factory School. Topics covered range from water system troubleshooting basics to an introduction of the recently-launched fifth generation HYDROVAR intelligent pump controller.

“The one-hour seminars are a complement to the in-depth, in-person training we offer at the GWT Factory School,” says Tom Stephan, GWT training manager. “The goal is to make our curriculum easily accessible so all participants feel confident addressing and solving water technology demands in commercial, residential and agricultural applications.”

Online WebEx training seminars can be accessed from anywhere and are intended to provide dealers, distributors, engineers and OEMs with up-to-date product information, troubleshooting support and other training to help grow their business.

GWT Factory School third quarter online WebEx training schedule:

Sizing and Selecting a Residential Effluent System, June 9

Overview of the fifth generation HYDROVAR, June 16

VFD Sizing and Selection Considerations, June 19

Typical Causes of Vertical Turbine Failure, June 23

In-depth Look at the Aquavar SOLO 2, July 17

Commercial Product Overview, July 19

Corrosion Basics, July 31

Troubleshooting Basics, Aug. 7

AC Product Offerings, Aug. 9

Using the New VFD Payback Tool, Aug. 21

No registration is necessary. Online courses take place at 2 p.m. EST.

Industry professionals are also encouraged to enroll in GWT’s e-Learning virtual education program, which features three courses: basic water systems training, variable frequency drives and wastewater pumps. The e-Learning courses are modified for individual comprehension and contain videos and interactive online resources.

GWT Factory School in-person training courses at the state-of-the-art Campbell Education Center laboratory in Seneca Falls, N.Y., will resume in September. A complete schedule of courses is available at http://goulds.com/factory-school/ .

Goulds Water Technology manufactures centrifugal and turbine pumps, controllers, variable frequency drives, and accessories for agricultural, building trades, commercial and light industrial water and wastewater applications. To learn more, go to www.goulds.com.