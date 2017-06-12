Diedrich Drill D-50
June 12, 2017
No Comments
The Diedrich Drill D-50 is a multipurpose drilling rig for environmental and geotechnical drilling applications. It offers 9,100 foot-pounds of spindle torque. It also features a two-speed hydrostatic drive, 24-inch-wide rubber track system with 16 inches of ground clearance. Diedrich Drill calls it an economical mid-size rig adaptable to many types of mountings. A low-overhead clearance feed frame is optional. www.diedrichdrill.com
