Diedrich Drill D-50

Diedrich
June 12, 2017
The Diedrich Drill D-50 is a multipurpose drilling rig for environmental and geotechnical drilling applications.  It offers 9,100 foot-pounds of spindle torque. It also features a two-speed hydrostatic drive, 24-inch-wide rubber track system with 16 inches of ground clearance. Diedrich Drill calls it an economical mid-size rig adaptable to many types of mountings. A low-overhead clearance feed frame is optional. www.diedrichdrill.com

