Geo-Loop Inc. Pump Line Puller 2000-12
The Geo-Loop Inc. Pump Line Puller 2000-12 is designed to pull pull boreline flexible drop pipe from wells. It features a 70-inch gear-driven hose reel with level wind to reel hose onto the drum equally. It is powered with an electric start 12-horsepower Honda engine, with hydraulic oil cooler. The pump line puller has a mast and hose reel that rises hydraulically to a maximum working height of 12 feet from deck height. Two leveling jacks and swing-out hydraulic controls are incorporated for speedy set up and operation. The reel can also be equipped with a water swivel for the use of pump and well testing. Poly pipe or Boreline can lower pumps in wells for water sampling, pump tests and pump installations. www.geo-loop.com
