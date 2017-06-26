Numa Foundation Drilling Hammers and Bits
June 26, 2017
No Comments
Numa offers a selection of Patriot hammers and bits for foundation drilling. Capable of drilling holes from 3 ½ to 48 inches in diameter, Numa’s down-the-hole products are designed to provide a combination of speed and life to excel against hard, abrasive, fractured and challenging conditions. The original Super Jaws Overburden Bits are designed to deliver exceptional performance for simultaneous drilling and casing. With no tools left down the hole, Numa says drillers are able to save considerable time and money. www.numahammers.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller .