New Max-Power Mobile Generators Easily Switch Frequencies

Allmand Bros. Inc., a manufacturer of high-performance portable equipment, has expanded its product line to include Maxi-Power Mobile Generators. The line includes seven easily maneuverable generators ranging in output from 25 to 150 kilovolt amps to accommodate a variety of applications.

“Our Maxi-Power generators are designed with reliable performance and convenience in mind — hallmarks of all of our Allmand equipment,” says Brian Northway, Allmand product manager. “We know our customers require high productivity, so our generators incorporate features that contribute to exceptional efficiency and minimal maintenance. Plus, like all Allmand equipment, it’s easy to transport.”

A heavy-duty, oversized alternator with separate excitation winding provides the capacity to easily start large motors and handle variable loads. The automatic voltage regulator quickly adjusts to provide stable and consistent voltage for powering equipment, even if it is sensitive. Maxi-Power generators are designed to easily switch between 50- and 60-Hertz frequencies. All models adjust between 120, 240 and 277 volts in single-phase power and 208, 240, 415 or 480 volts in three-phase.

An electronic governor maintains engine speed independent of the load to provide consistent power. The Maxi-Power series features programmable start and stop capabilities for use as a standby system, allowing operator-free starting.

A large capacity fuel tank allows for more than 24 hours of operation before refueling. Additionally, external fuel connections extend operational time by allowing the unit to run off outside fuel. If a Maxi-Power generator runs out of diesel, the electric fuel primer and air-bleed (EFPA) pump allow for restarting without requiring service for priming. A high-capacity cold start battery provides extra amps for reliable starting in challenging climates and conditions.

Maxi-Power generators feature design elements that reduce maintenance and protect the equipment operators and jobsite. A dual filtration system, protected in acrylic filter housing, removes fine contaminants to enhance protection and prolong engine life. Designed for 110 percent full-fluid containment, the unit captures all leakage in an internal reservoir to avoid site contamination. Additionally, a lockable switch voltage selector protects the engine by preventing the operator from switching voltage while the engine is running.

All fluids are plumbed to the curbside edge of the generator’s enclosure for easy maintenance access. Likewise, all lugs and receptacles are on the machine’s curbside or rear to improve operator safety during maintenance checks. Bolt-on steel fenders allow for convenient in-field servicing, eliminating the need for welding. A 120-volt GFCI receptacle can be used in any voltage setting while oversized electrical lugs provide a wide range of connectability options.

