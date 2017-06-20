Urbanization, Infrastructure Topics of 2018 DFI Conference

The DFI-EFFC International Conference on Deep Foundations and Ground Improvement has been announced. It will be held at Sapienza University in Rome, June 6-8, 2018. The theme of the conference is “Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Future Challenges.”

International public and private clients are invited to present their upcoming programs for development of new infrastructure. Researchers and designers are invited to contribute and debate design and modeling criteria for new technologies. Presentations related to variations in national and international codes (including Eurocode), new investigation methods, project management information system (PMIS) and building information modeling (BIM) implementation, are strongly encouraged.

Contractors are invited to discuss case histories that highlight how these procedures impact contractual rules, construction risk, execution procedures, quality control and final acceptance criteria. Geotechnical equipment and material manufacturers, as well as technology providers, are invited to present advancements and trends in capabilities, safety, sustainability and environmental compliance. Young researchers are encouraged to submit for consideration summaries of their Ph.D. and M.Sc. final reports that are related to the conference theme.

The DFI is an international association of contractors, engineers, academics and suppliers in the deep foundations industry with more than 3,300 members worldwide. For more information about the Deep Foundations Institute, visit www.dfi.org.