Franklin Electric Helps Contractors with Business Promotion

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. focused on helping water well drilling contractors promote and expand their businesses through a variety of attractions at the 2017 South Atlantic Jubilee in the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in June.

One of its main booth attractions was a one-on-one Key Dealer meeting, which showed how contractors can better promote their business through Franklin Electric’s enhanced Key Dealer Program, which includes a suite of services designed to help contractors gain market differentiation. Services range from product protection, professional development and marketability, to unlocking exclusive access for savings and aid.

The Franklin Electric booth displayed the new 9-inch STS Series Submersible Turbine Pump. The STS Series also includes 5-inch, 6-inch and 8-inch models. The 9-inch model features a premium glass-lined bowl for maximum efficiency and abrasion resistance, along with application flexibility provided by the dual discharge option for either 6-inch or 8-inch drop pipe.

The new Ultra Efficient Submersible 6-Inch Electric Motor family, also displayed, is designed to provide electrical cost savings via an efficiency improvement of 10-12 percent compared to standard induction motors, Franklin Electric says. Providing constant horsepower production at high efficiencies, the product line covers the nine traditional pump horsepower ratings from 5 to 50 horsepower in three distinct motor models. Each motor works at full pumping and electrical efficiency with multiple pumps. Franklin Electric touts it as an ideal fit for areas facing DOE efficiency regulations or those expecting tightened standards in the future.

The new SSR Series Submersible Pumps combine the features of the SR Series with a mechanical design designed for fast delivery time from distributors to contractors. The 304 stainless steel strap design is fully serviceable and corrosion resistant. It is offered in flows of 100, 150, 250, and 325 gpm at a maximum of 1,400 feet of head.

Franklin Electric also displayed the Little Giant Aeration System. It allows contractors to provide a solution for water beautification and biological pond health challenges.

Franklin Electric offers an array of systems and components for moving water and automotive fuels. It serves residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial and municipal customers around the world. For more information, visit www.franklinwater.com.