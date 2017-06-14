Foundation Manufacturer Welcomes 1,000 to Open House

Soilmec recently held an open house, which was attended by more than 1,000 people from around the world. Another 5,000 customers participated in the event through live streaming. Soilmec says the turnout is significant for a three-day event. The international open house was devoted mainly to the presentation of the latest technologies and services for deep foundations or soil consolidation.

The event opened with a conference that covered present and future scenarios of the world of foundations. The second day, was devoted to teaching attendees about Soilmec 4.0 through guided tours of the various core divisions of the company. New machines were also presented in the test field.

The event was attended by the entire international network of the Soilmec Group, which includes direct branches and distributors, and covers almost 70 countries.

Soilmec is an international company that specializes in design, manufacture and distribution of equipment for the ground engineering industry. The company was established in 1969 by entrepreneur Davide Trevisani as Pali Trevisani, today known as Trevi S.p.A.. Since its inception, Soilmec has focused on developing safe, innovative, cutting-edge technologies and provided the construction industry the full spectrum of equipment solutions. For more information, go to www.soilmec.com.