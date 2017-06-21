Ditch Witch Rolls out Backreamers for Hard Rock Conditions

Ditch Witch is offering new Rock Monster HD backreamers for horizontal directional drilling (HDD) operators to use in hard rock conditions.

“Operators continue to drill in ever-challenging terrain, making the durability of their downhole tools a critical component to a successful job,” says Jeff Davis, Ditch Witch product manager for HDD tooling and drill pipe. “Incorporating new, exclusive design features, our Rock Monster HD backreamers offer superior durability and longevity, keeping underground construction crews productive and profitable even in the toughest landscapes.”

The new backreamers are equipped with patent-pending EdgeGuard protection to increase the life of the reamer, reduce replacement costs and keep crews profitable. This design incorporates strategic placement of tungsten carbide discs on critical areas of the bit shirttail, giving operators an advantage over hardfacing and tungsten carbide inserts. Other innovations, including patent-pending High Energy Tumbling (HET) inserts, improve cutting structure life through increased fracture toughness and wear resistance.

The backreamers include a full-coverage cutting structure to maximize weight on the bit. Designed with interchangeable nozzles in multiple sizes, operators can easily customize fluid flow specifications to specific drilling conditions. The Rock Monster HD backreamers are also armed with a premium-sealed journal bearing, for tooling longevity.

Designed with standard API thread connections, the new backreamers utilize high fluid flow capabilities to meet market standards for integration with other HDD models on the market. The backreamers are compatible in rock applications with current Ditch Witch HDD rigs and are available in five different sizes: 10 in x 4 cutters, 12 in x 4 cutters, 14 in x 4 cutters, 14 in x 5 cutters and 16 in x 5 cutters.

Ditch Witch brand directional drills, trenchers and other products are manufactured by The Charles Machine Works at a facility in Perry, Okla. The family-owned company, founded in 1949, focuses on three principles: honesty, hard work and giving customers the best product in the world. For more information about the Ditch Witch MR90, visit www.ditchwitch.com.