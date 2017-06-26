Terracon Acquires Geotech Company, Expands Midwest Presence

Terracon has acquired Earth Exploration Inc. (EEI). The business move expands Terracon’s presence in the Midwest by establishing offices in Indiana and Michigan.

“Expansion of our geographic coverage in the Upper Midwest strengthens the capabilities and resources we bring to clients locally and nationally,” says Swaminathan Srinivasan, PE, president of Terracon. “EEI’s capabilities align consistently with Terracon, allowing us to seamlessly increase our regional presence and broaden our client base.”

Founded in 1990, EEI offers services in geotechnical, materials, construction, exploration, laboratory and associated capabilities from its headquarters in Indianapolis and office in Niles, Mich. Its staff of engineers and scientists with expertise in site exploration and geotechnical engineering have contributed to numerous industrial, commercial, educational, and governmental projects.

The company and its 60 employees will continue to serve clients locally as Earth Exploration Inc., A Terracon Company.

EEI’s reputation as a quality services provider is demonstrated by its prequalification with the state transportation agencies in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. EEI has also established significant long-term relationships with several universities in Indiana and within the state’s larger communities of Evansville, Terre Haute, Lafayette, South Bend and the area just north of Louisville, Ky.

“We are incredibly proud of the valuable relationships we have built over the years and that our tradition of providing a high level of service to clients has allowed us to come to this place of opportunity,” says Richard Olson, PE, principal and president of EEI. “With the support of Terracon’s national network, we are able to offer greater resources for our employees and clients.”

The acquisition is supported by Terracon’s existing Cincinnati and Louisville offices. EEI is Terracon’s sixth acquisition since 2016.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 3,500 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical and materials services from more than 130 offices with services in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 32nd on Engineering News-Record’s list of Top 500 Design Firms. For more information, visit www.terracon.com.