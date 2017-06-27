New ProductsNews
Hot Products: Versatran, Inc.'s Retriever Truck Bed

Versatran Retriever truck bed
June 27, 2017
Retriever’s combination of the industry’s lowest deck height, patented curved deck design and no hydraulics makes it the fastest, safest, easiest to use transport vehicle in the last 60 years.

Eliminating the hydraulics allows equipment to be moved on and off the deck, which holds 140-plus center and perimeter placed tie down points, with the truck’s engine turned off. Engine and DPF filter life are extended, cold weather downtime and expensive hazmat cleanups and idling restriction fines are eliminated.

Heavy duty materials and the industry’s best paint job mean Retriever will likely outlive the truck you put it on.

For more information visit www.vtran.com or call (920) 262-1800

