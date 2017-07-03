Integrity Fusion IntegriFuse Socket Fusion Kit
The IntegriFuse Socket Fusion Kit by Integrity Fusion Products includes the tools necessary for socket fusions of HDPE pipe and fittings. The tools included are for pipe sizes ½ inches to 2 inches and include the socket iron with digital readout, socket iron clamp and stand, socket faces, chamfer tools, cold rings, and a pipe cutter. The processor is weather resistant and the unit includes a wheeled Pelican case, which provides enhanced protection during transport. A safety output circuit powered by a double insulated transformer with galvanic isolation maximizes safety on the jobsite. The kit comes with a one-year limited manufacturer’s warranty. www.integrityfusion.com
