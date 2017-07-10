SJE-Rhombus EZconnex

The EZconnex float connection system offers a way to install float switches in a wet well. SJE-Rhombus designed it with the aim to help users save time and money. It requires installing the manifold, plugging in the floats and wiring the manifold cable to the control panel. The manifold features a single six-conductor cable for panel connection and is imprinted with R-B-Y to match red-blue-yellow cable wire pairs for easy float identification. The quick release float connections allow for easy maintenance. It is CSA certified and comes with a five-year limited warranty. www.sjerhombus.com