Boart Longyear Awarded for Drilling Safety

Boart Longyear has been recognized by the Canadian Diamond Drill Association (CDDA) with year-end safety achievement awards for working more than 100,000 hours in 2016 with a best- in-class incident frequency rate. The awards, one for surface drilling and one for underground drilling sites, were presented at the 74th CDDA Annual General Meeting and Convention held May 14-16 in Ottawa, Ontario.

“This is a significant achievement in safety. Boart Longyear has demonstrated outstanding commitment and leadership in health and safety,” says CDDA President Ryan Samis.

The CDDA selects just one recipient for each of the awards for the year based on the lowest nationwide injury rates for crews that have collectively worked more than 100,000 hours. The records, kept by the Workplace Safety Insurance Board, showed 21 companies reporting more than 4,499,888 man hours, with 53 medical aids and 9 lost time injuries. According to these records, nationwide and Boart Longyear results were as follows:

Surface Drilling: Overall Incident Frequency 3.4 Percent

Boart Longyear 0 Percent

Underground Drilling: Overall Incident Frequency 1.8 Percent

Boart Longyear 1.1 Percent

“We are pleased to accept this award on behalf of every Boart Longyear Canadian driller who made this safety achievement possible,” says Brian Maeck, global environment, health and safety and training manager for Boart Longyear.

Boart Longyear, based in Salt Lake City, touts itself as the world’s leading provider of drilling services and equipment, and performance tooling for the mining industry. The company has more than 9,000 employees worldwide, manufactures equipment in six global factories, and sells to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.boartlongyear.com.