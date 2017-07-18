Atlas Copco Acquisition Advances Digital Mining Solutions

Atlas Copco has agreed to acquire part of Mobilaris MCE AB, a Sweden-based company that provides software that optimizes underground mining operations. Atlas Copco will acquire 34 percent of Mobilaris MCE, based in Luleå, Sweden, a business that currently is part of Mobilaris AB.

“We are delighted to deepen our partnership with the innovative team from Mobilaris. We see positive synergies both from sales and support and additional products,” says Jonas Albertson, president of the Rocktec division in the Mining and Rock Excavation Technique business area.

Mobilaris MCE’s software solutions offer situational awareness of the mines, real-time positioning and detailed status information on vehicles, equipment and personnel, presented in a 3D user interface. The software is used for underground mining, tunneling and other civil engineering. The business has about 20 employees and had revenues MUSD 3.5 in 2016.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the beginning of the third quarter of 2017. The purchase price has not been disclosed. Mobilaris MCE will operate as a separate company partly owned by Atlas Copco. “The innovative team at Mobilaris will play a key role as Atlas Copco further advances its digital and automation solutions, providing mining and civil engineering customers with increased safety, enhanced operational excellence and improved productivity,” says Helena Hedblom, president of Atlas Copco’s Mining and Rock Excavation Technique business area. “This is the future in mining.”

Atlas Copco, based in Stockholm, serves segments ranging from compressors and air treatment systems to construction, mining and drilling equipment. The company, founded in 1873, has more than 39,800 employees worldwide and operates in more than 170 countries. Atlas Copco in North America operates in more than 109 locations and employs more than 4,500 people in the U.S. For more information, visit www.atlascopco.us.