Versatility the Focus of New Liebherr Foundation Rig

Liebherr is offering a new piling and drilling rig, designed to be an “all-around” deep foundations solution. The LRB 16 features a compact design and a range of available assistance systems. With a longer leader, the piling and drilling rig is also now available as an LRB 18.

The machine gets its name from the sledge’s travel distance, which is approximately 16 meters. It has an operating weight of around 48 tons, which results in low ground pressure. The undercarriage is designed to bring foundation drilling professionals stability, which can be further increased with the optional rear supports.

Despite reduced engine power, which helps keep fuel consumption low, Liebherr says the machine achieves high. The new piling and drilling rig is installed with a Liebherr diesel engine. It has 523 of horsepower and meets with the currently valid emission regulations. In comparison to earlier models, the LRB 16 has a reduced engine speed of about 1,700 rpm.

The parallel kinematics, which have been installed in many piling and drilling rigs from Liebherr, have a large working area and enable the leader to be folded back. The rigid leader of approximately 12.5 meters absorbs high torque and is fitted with a rope crowd system for high pull forces of up to 200 kN. In addition, the quick connection system allows for the rapid fitting or exchange of working tools.

The LRB 16 can be easily transported in one piece, including mounted counterweight, and has a transport weight of only 43.5 tons. As an option, the complete loading and set-up processes can be carried out via remote control, which means only one person is required.

The cabin concept of the LRB 16 is also a key feature. Particular attention was paid to the improvement of operator comfort. This was achieved through a modern air-conditioning system, an optimized view from the cabin and an orthopedic operator’s seat with automatic adjustment. All switches, joysticks and pedals are ergonomically positioned. Furthermore, a roof railing, as well as rear-view and side cameras, enhances safety.

As a standard, the new piling and drilling rig is fitted with sophisticated control and assistance systems. Attachment recognition offers time recording for the respective attachment. Performance figures are also transmitted with the aid of LiDAT, Liebherr’s own data transmission system. An improvement for slurry wall application is the obstacle recognition, which enables the timely recognition of obstacles in the soil. Cruise Control is available for automatic drilling processes and allows for values such as pull-down speed and rotational speed to be programmed in advance.

One of the most frequent types of applications for the LRB 16 is the installation of slurry walls with the aid of Liebherr’s vibrator type LV 20. Additionally, the machine is suitable for other common foundation work including drilling with continuous flight auger, double rotary head or Kelly bar, soil mixing, and piling work with a hydraulic hammer.

Liebherr’s product range includes earthmoving and material handling machinery, mining equipment, mobile cranes, construction cranes, machine tools and automation systems as well as high-performance components for mechanical, hydraulic and electrical drive and control technology. For more information, go to www.liebherr.com.