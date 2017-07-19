SJE-Rhombus Hosts Another Successful Training Event

SJE-Rhombus recently welcomed 25 attendees for product training June 13-14 at its manufacturing headquarters in Detroit Lakes, Minn. The trainees represented a variety of installers, distributors and manufacturer’s representative agencies.

Float switches, Tank Alert alarms, Build-A-Panel control panels, EZ Series control panels and Installer Friendly Series control panels were the focus of the training event. The course included a float/alarm overview with a Tank Alert EZ installation competition, common applications, basic electrical theory with multi-meters, component overview, control panel overview, panel configuration/pricing, floatless technology, hands on control panel assembly, operation and troubleshooting, best installation practices, new product overview, and a tour of the SJE-Rhombus production facility.

In addition to training, attendees enjoyed golfing and fishing on a beautiful area lake.

SJE-Rhombus is a control solutions provider, with 40 years of expertise in pump controls for a wide variety of residential, commercial, municipal, industrial and agricultural applications. Based in Detroit Lakes, Minn., SJE-Rhombus does business globally from seven locations across the U.S. and Asia. SJE-Rhombus is a 100-percent employee-owned, privately held company. To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com.