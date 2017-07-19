Industry NewsNewsWater Wells

SJE-Rhombus Hosts Another Successful Training Event

Float Switches, Control Panels Focus of the Educational Event

SJE Training
July 19, 2017
KEYWORDS pump controls / pumps / training and education
Reprints
No Comments

SJE-Rhombus recently welcomed 25 attendees for product training June 13-14 at its manufacturing headquarters in Detroit Lakes, Minn. The trainees represented a variety of installers, distributors and manufacturer’s representative agencies.

Float switches, Tank Alert alarms, Build-A-Panel control panels, EZ Series control panels and Installer Friendly Series control panels were the focus of the training event. The course included a float/alarm overview with a Tank Alert EZ installation competition, common applications, basic electrical theory with multi-meters, component overview, control panel overview, panel configuration/pricing, floatless technology, hands on control panel assembly, operation and troubleshooting, best installation practices, new product overview, and a tour of the SJE-Rhombus production facility.

In addition to training, attendees enjoyed golfing and fishing on a beautiful area lake.

SJE-Rhombus is a control solutions provider, with 40 years of expertise in pump controls for a wide variety of residential, commercial, municipal, industrial and agricultural applications. Based in Detroit Lakes, Minn., SJE-Rhombus does business globally from seven locations across the U.S. and Asia. SJE-Rhombus is a 100-percent employee-owned, privately held company.   To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Classifieds

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.